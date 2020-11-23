Andrew Surman could make his first MK Dons start against Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

MK Dons manager Russell Martin is weighing up whether to give former Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman his first start for the club in Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One game with Shrewsbury.

Surman, who arrived at Stadium MK a week ago to help offset the absence of injured midfielder Louis Thompson, made his debut as a substitute in the 3-1 home defeat by Hull on Saturday.

Martin will welcome back Scotland Under-21s full-back Daniel Harvie after he was forced to pull out of Saturday’s game through Covid-19 test and trace protocols.

Striker Cameron Jerome will be available after recovering from a knock.

Shrewsbury will be hoping to ease the pressure on manager Sam Ricketts after Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Ipswich made it seven league games without a win to leave his side deep in relegation trouble.

Ricketts does not expect any of his injured players to return in time for the game.

The boss will check on the fitness of several players who sustained knocks at the weekend before finalising his team.

Ryan Barnett is among those vying for a starting berth after coming off the bench in the second half at Ipswich.