Sam Hughes available after ban as basement boys Burton face high-flying Charlton

Burton have defender Sam Hughes back available for the visit of Charlton.

The on-loan Leicester player missed Saturday’s defeat to Northampton through suspension, but he is back to boost the League One basement boys.

Striker Kane Hemmings also missed out at the weekend, having picked up a quad injury in the warm-up at Hull a week earlier, and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to return.

Burton have picked up just seven points from their 13 games this season.

Charlton have lost centre-back Ryan Inniss to a quad injury and manager Lee Bowyer does not expect him back any time soon.

Club captain Jason Pearce, who is working his way back to full fitness following a longstanding knee injury, and Deji Oshilaja, who has had a foot problem, are not fit enough to start but could feature on the bench.

Akin Famewo has started training on grass following a hamstring injury but is not yet ready to return.

Charlton’s draw with Gillingham at the weekend ended a six-match winning run in the league.