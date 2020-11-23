Crawley without suspended David Sesay for Grimsby clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crawley face a selection crisis at right-back ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Grimsby.

Already without George Francomb due to a broken arm, Archie Davies was forced off through injury at half-time during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Carlisle.

To make matters worse, Davies’ replacement David Sesay was then sent off 10 minutes from time, so will miss the visit of Grimsby through suspension.

Reece Grego-Cox is a long-term absentee with a knee issue.

Elliott Hewitt will hope to benefit from a possible shake-up of the Grimsby starting XI following the Mariners’ 5-0 defeat at Tranmere at the weekend.

Hewitt returned from injury as a 55th-minute substitute at Prenton Park and may now have designs on featuring from the start.

Kyle Bennett missed the Tranmere clash having been a doubt, so his fitness will again be checked.

Bilel Mohsni and Ludvig Ohman appear to have played their final game for the club after Ian Holloway suggested they would be allowed to leave, although there remains some confusion around the contractual status of the defensive duo.