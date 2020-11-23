Doncaster sweat on fitness of Jon Taylor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Doncaster will check on Jon Taylor ahead of the visit of Blackburn.

The winger has missed the last three matches due to a muscle strain.

Rayhaan Tulloch is still missing with a hamstring injury.

Madger Gomes and Tyreece John-Jules are back in training but will probably need another week before they are considered.

Blackpool are looking for a sixth win in a row, but they will have to do without Jordan Williams and Matty Virtue again.

Williams is recovering from an elbow injury and hopes to have his sling removed next week.

Virtue is training again after a hamstring injury but will not be ready yet.