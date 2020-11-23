Teddy Bishop set to be sidelined for Ipswich

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Gwion Edwards and James Wilson look set to be joined on the sidelines by Teddy Bishop when Ipswich welcome League One leaders Hull.

Edwards and Wilson were conspicuous by their absence from the squad for the 2-1 win against Shrewsbury, with manager Paul Lambert confirming they missed out with hamstring and knee issues respectively.

Bishop was forced off on Saturday with an ankle problem that Lambert said “looked a bad one”, but Oli Hawkins looks set to be involved against Hull after missing that match.

Andre Dozzell remains suspended and Jon Nolan’s groin injury needs assessing.

Greg Docherty should return to the Hull squad at Portman Road.

The 24-year-old midfielder missed the 3-1 win at MK Dons with a tight thigh that should have cleared up for Tuesday.

Keane Lewis-Potter has missed recent matches having had to self-isolate but comes back into Grant McCann’s thinking against the Tractor Boys.

Josh Magennis netted a brace in Milton Keynes as he returned from Northern Ireland international duty with a bang.