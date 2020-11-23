Stephen Humphrys could return to starting XI when Rochdale face Northampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy might opt to shuffle his pack by recalling striker Stephen Humphrys for the visit of Northampton.

Humphrys came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 defeat at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday after missing eight weeks through injury.

Barry-Murphy turned to keeper Jay Lynch at the weekend after Gavin Bazunu, on loan from Manchester City, returned from international duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s with a hand injury and he could deputise again on Tuesday.

Matt Done is among those available to be included from the start should Barry-Murphy choose to mix things up.

Northampton hope to have Ricky Holmes available.

He made his first league start in 23 months following two back operations in Saturday’s win at Burton and, although he was substituted in the second half, it was just a precautionary move as manager Keith Curle had one eye on the trip to Rochdale.

Shaun McWilliams, who recently recovered from a long-term knee injury, played for most of the Burton clash and Curle might be reluctant to start him twice in four days.

Scott Pollock (groin), Joseph Mills (ankle) and Joe Nuttall (knee) remain sidelined.