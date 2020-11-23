Aapo Halme doubtful for Barnsley as Valerien Ismael eyes fifth win in six games

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barnsley will target a fifth Sky Bet Championship win in six games under Valerien Ismael when they host Brentford on Tuesday.

Ismael has overseen victories against Nottingham Forest, Derby, Watford and QPR since he took charge at Oakwell, all with clean sheets.

A likely absentee against the Bees, though, will be centre-back Aapo Halme.

Halme suffered a calf injury while on Finland Under-21 duty, and he looks more likely to return when Barnsley visit Blackburn on Saturday, or Birmingham next Tuesday.

Eleventh-placed Brentford are on a five-game unbeaten run, but four of those results were draws.

And they have also struggled to find the net, with just one goal scored in the past three matches.

The Bees received a boost when captain Pontus Jansson returned to action against Wycombe on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury, and he looks set to feature at Barnsley.

And there could be a return for defender Ethan Pinnock, who missed the Adams Park trip because of a leg injury suffered during training.