Preston wait on Alan Browne for Blackburn clash

Preston captain Alan Browne’s availability for the derby clash with Blackburn is unclear.

The Republic of Ireland international tested positive for Covid-19 on international duty and missed Saturday’s 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday as he self-isolated.

Jayden Stockley had been due to start that match but a stomach bug instead saw him named among the substitutes, with Alex Neil introducing him at half-time.

Ben Davies and Andrew Hughes remain out, while Darnell Fisher has until 6pm on Tuesday to answer a Football Association charge following an incident caught on camera involving Callum Paterson during Saturday’s match.

Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson are among Blackburn’s absentees for Tuesday’s match.

Rankin-Costello picked up his latest hamstring issue against Luton, where Johnson collected a fifth yellow card of the season.

Lewis Holtby looks set to take the latter’s role in midfield after illness.

Rovers defenders Daniel Ayala and Derrick Williams remain out, while Bradley Dack and Stewart Downing are building fitness.