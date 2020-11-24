On this day in 2016: Steven Gerrard announces retirement

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Steven Gerrard announced his retirement from playing professional football on this day in 2016.

The former Liverpool and England captain brought the curtain down on a 19-year playing career aged 36.

Gerrard played 710 times for the Reds, winning nine major trophies, before joining MLS side LA Galaxy in 2015 for a season.

Steven Gerrard confirms retirement from professional football.https://t.co/9Bkz4QSgnP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 24, 2016

At the time he said: “I feel lucky to have experienced so many wonderful highlights over the course of my career.

“I have had an incredible career and am thankful for each and every moment of my time at Liverpool, England and LA Galaxy.

“I fulfilled my childhood dream by pulling on the famous red shirt of Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard's statement announcing his retirement from professional football pic.twitter.com/nV6srFyqwu — PA Sport (@pasport) November 24, 2016

“I am excited about the future and feel I still have a lot to offer the game, in whatever capacity that may be.”

Gerrard remains England’s fourth most-capped player with 114 appearances and captained the side at three of the six major tournaments he played at.

He is currently manager of Scottish club Rangers, a position he has held since June 1, 2018.