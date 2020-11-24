Millwall defender Shane Ferguson could be back in contention for Reading game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Millwall could welcome back Shane Ferguson for the visit of Reading.

The Northern Ireland defender missed the 1-1 draw with Cardiff on Saturday due to a back injury.

Midfielder Billy Mitchell and striker Kenneth Zohore remain on the sidelines.

But on-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott returned from injury as a substitute against Cardiff and should be involved again.

Reading are look set to be without Andy Yiadom again.

The Ghana defender missed Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth after suffering another knee injury before the international break.

The Royals are assessing Yiadom to determine how long he faces out of action.

Fellow defender Tom McIntyre is self-isolating.