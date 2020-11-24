Steve McClaren returns to Derby as technical director

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Derby have appointed former manager Steve McClaren as technical director.

Former England boss McClaren, 59, who has had two spells as Derby manager, has returned to Pride Park following an agreement between owner Mel Morris and Derventio Holdings, who are set to complete a takeover of the club.

A statement on Derby’s official website read: “Steve McClaren has agreed a contract to act as an advisor to the board with immediate effect.

“In this capacity he will assume the role and duties of both advisor and technical director, a position which has been identified by agreement between Mel Morris and Derventio Holdings as important to the future of the club.

“The permanent status of the technical director role will be subject to ratification by Derventio Holdings’ board following completion of the club acquisition.”

Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce added: “We are delighted to have Steve’s help and support at this critical time.

“His knowledge, experience, and academic qualifications will be invaluable to us. I am sure he will make a huge contribution.”

McClaren, who was England head coach for 16 months until November 2007, was Derby boss from September 2013 to May 2015 and spent five months in charge for a second spell before being sacked in March 2017.

Earlier this month, Derby confirmed a deal had been agreed “in principle” for the sale of the club to Derventio Holdings, which is owned by Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan, a member of the Abu Dhabi Royal Family.