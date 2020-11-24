Duncan Watmore pushing for Middlesbrough debut against struggling Derby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Duncan Watmore is hoping to make his first appearance for Middlesbrough in the home game against Derby.

The former Sunderland forward, who signed a short-term deal last week, was an unused substitute in Saturday’s home defeat to Norwich.

Midfielder Sam Morsy will be assessed after missing the last three games due to a hamstring injury and Northern Ireland defender Paddy McNair will also be monitored after his heavy recent schedule.

Marcus Browne and fellow forward Ashley Fletcher (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

Derby pair Kamil Jozwiak and Krystian Bielik are back in contention after injury.

Poland winger Jozwiak missed the weekend defeat at Bristol City due to an ankle problem and countryman Bielik has been sidelined long-term with a knee injury.

Forward Colin Kazim-Richards was not included in Saturday’s squad, but could feature against Boro.

Former Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe is back in training following illness and edging closer to his first appearance since joining in September.