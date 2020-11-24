Swansea could welcome back Andre Ayew and Marc Guehi against Sheffield Wednesday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swansea pair Andre Ayew and Marc Guehi are hoping to return to contention for the home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Swans’ leading goalscorer Ayew and defender Guehi both missed Saturday’s home win against Rotherham due to hamstring strains.

Boss Steve Cooper has no new injury or suspension worries, but on-loan Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (broken foot) and midfielder George Byers (groin) are still out.

Defenders Ben Cabango and Kyle Naughton (both hamstring) came through unscathed after returning to the starting line-up at the weekend.

Wednesday will be without suspended striker Josh Windass for Tony Pulis’ second game in charge.

Windass begins a three-game ban after his straight red card in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Preston, while midfielder Kadeem Harris sits out the final game of his three-match ban after his recent dismissal against Bournemouth.

Dominic Iorfa is not expected to return after missing out at the weekend due to a muscle strain.

Summer signing and fellow defender Chey Dunkley is back in training and edging closer to his debut after recovering from a broken leg.