Brian Easton shakes off knock and is fit for Hamilton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hamilton have an unchanged squad for their Scottish Premiership encounter with Aberdeen.

Brian Easton has shaken off the knock that forced him off in the final moments of Saturday’s defeat by Dundee United.

Accies are still awaiting scan results for Liam Smith (hamstring) while David Templeton (groin) and Charlie Trafford (ankle) also remain out.

Aberdeen still have nine players missing for the trip to Lanarkshire and will have an unchanged squad.

Ross McCrorie, Connor McLennan and Lewis Ferguson are all self-isolating following the Scotland Under-21s coronavirus outbreak.

Niall McGinn (calf), Marley Watkins (hamstring), Tomas Cerny (knee), Dylan McGeouch and Jonny Hayes (both groin) remain out while Scott Wright will see a specialist over a groin problem.