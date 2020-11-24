Kilmarnock appeal against Stuart Findlay’s red card

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kilmarnock have appealed against the red card Stuart Findlay picked up against Ross County on Saturday.

There were only eight minutes gone at Rugby Park when the Killie defender was judged by referee Colin Steven to have fouled Ross Stewart to deny the Staggies striker an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

The 10-man home side went on to win the Premiership encounter 3-1 but boss Alex Dyer insisted afterwards that Findlay had got a touch on the ball.

He said: “He definitely touched the ball twice. I’ve looked back at it two or three times and there is contact on the ball.

“I will appeal it and hope for the best.”

The Scottish Football Association confirmed the appeal of offence: A4 – Denying the opposing team or an opponent a goal or an obvious goal scoring opportunity as defined by law 12.

A fast track tribunal hearing is set for Wednesday, November 25.