Kyren Wilson makes 147 break as he battles into UK Championship second round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kyren Wilson fired his third career maximum break but had to battle to book his place in the second round of the UK Championship with a 6-4 win over Ashley Hugill in Milton Keynes.

Wilson hit his 147 in the sixth frame to establish a 4-2 lead but another earlier century apart, he looked out of sorts against an opponent now yet to win a match in eight tournaments since his return to the tour this season.

It was the second tour maximum in as many weeks following Judd Trump’s 147 in the Northern Ireland Open, but Wilson insisted the behind-closed-doors atmosphere is not necessarily conducive to such feats.

Wilson said: “I think sometimes you can really thrive off the crowd and they can help you zone in, but other times it can get to you a bit and the silence out there is deafening.

“I’m really proud of that. It’s been a really strange day of snooker. I had so many kicks, I felt like I was going to have a kick on every shot and I let it get the better of me.”

Stephen Maguire coasted into the second round with a 6-1 win over Ukrainian teenager Iulian Boiko, but four matches in the morning session were delayed following the late arrival of Covid-19 test results.

On Monday, Anthony Hamilton and Ryan Day both withdrew from the tournament after the pair tested positive for coronavirus.