Colby Bishop helps Accrington continue good form with win over Crewe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Colby Bishop scored the only goal of the game as Accrington extended their unbeaten league run to six games with a 1-0 win over Crewe.

The striker pounced in the 59th minute after a Matt Butcher free-kick was pushed on to the crossbar by Will Jaaskelainen and it dropped down for Bishop to head over the line.

It was also a sixth successive league clean sheet for Stanley, who are closing on the top six with games in hand.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium for both sides before the break.

Crewe’s Tom Lowery had a strike blocked by Cameron Burgess in the opening seconds while, at the other end, Joe Pritchard fired narrowly wide.

Alex striker Chris Porter’s free header after 22 minutes was straight into Toby Savin’s hands, while a cross from Crewe’s Oliver Finney hit the top of the crossbar as it remained goalless at the break.

Bishop had two headed chances after the re-start before he took the third one from close range after 59 minutes.

Stanley had opportunities to increase their lead through Butcher, Bishop and Pritchard but one goal proved enough.