Doncaster hit back from two goals down to end Blackpool’s winning run

Doncaster came back from two goals down to win 3-2 and end Blackpool’s five-match winning run.

First half goals from Jerry Yates and CJ Hamilton had the visitors to the Keepmoat in complete control.

But Rovers roared back after the break to triumph with strikes from Cameron John, Reece James and skipper Ben Whiteman.

Blackpool took the lead after 10 minutes when Yates fired in from the spot after Brad Halliday was adjudged to have bundled over Gary Madine.

The visitors doubled their lead after 38 minutes. Sullay Kaikai raced clear from halfway onto a long clearance and, after drawing out Joe Lumley, he fed Hamilton who lashed in first time.

Rovers’ response after the break was emphatic, and they drew level inside the first seven minutes.

First John met a cutback from Josh Sims and slotted home through a crowded box after 48 minutes.

And then after 52 minutes, James sent a deft flick over Chris Maxwell after meeting a chip over the defence from Taylor Richards.

The turnaround was completed after 76 minutes. Matt Smith was tripped in the box by Kenny Dougal with Whiteman scoring from the spot.