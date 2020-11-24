Leaders Newport held at home by Walsall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

League Two leaders Newport were held to a 1-1 draw by Walsall at Rodney Parade.

Elijah Adebayo put Walsall in front, with Scott Twine replying immediately for the hosts, who are three points ahead of second-placed Cheltenham.

Walsall took the lead in the 22nd minute when Rory Holden dribbled his way past Mickey Demetriou before finding the unmarked Adebayo, who shot low and hard into the back of the net.

But it took the Exiles a mere minute to equalise as an error from Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts allowed a tame shot from Twine to slip through his grasp.

Newport looked the stronger side in the second half and Matthew Dolan came close to a late winner but his free-kick was deflected just wide of a post.