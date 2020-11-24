Stevenage win for first time since September to move out of drop zone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stevenage claimed a deserved 2-1 win over Port Vale at the Lamex Stadium to record a first League Two win since September.

Goals from Aramide Oteh and the outstanding Danny Newton gave Alex Revell’s side all three points, moving them out of the relegation places in the process.

Devante Rodney scored late on for Vale with a fine left-footed strike, but they were second best on an evening dominated by Stevenage’s forward line.

Tom Pett had already drawn a smart low stop from Vale goalkeeper Scott Brown in just the second minute before Oteh put the hosts in front.

Capitalising on a poor throw-in, the livewire striker got the ball out of his feet quickly before finishing expertly across Brown into the far right-hand corner.

Mid-table Vale offered little going forward and Newton should have added a second on the stroke of half-time, only to side foot high and wide from a yard out.

He atoned with aplomb early in the second period after being released by Pett, calmly going past Brown and slotting home in style in the 53rd minute.

John Askey’s side were never in the contest until Rodney’s moment of magic with 10 minutes to go, but Stevenage held on to give themselves a much-needed boost ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Hull.