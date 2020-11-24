Hull stay top with impressive win at Ipswich

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hull strolled to a comfortable 3-0 win at promotion rivals Ipswich to remain top of League One and drop their hosts to fifth.

Mallik Wilks opened the scoring after two minutes and Josh Megennis made it 2-0 in first-half added time, with substitute Tom Eaves adding a third.

The opening goal came after Josh Emmanuel’s cross found George Honeyman, who fed Wilks and he drilled his shot into the bottom corner.

Hull keeper Matt Ingram saved a header from Emyr Huws following a corner and Wilks went down in the Ipswich penalty area but referee Lee Swabey waved play on.

Hull extended their lead when Reece Burke’s cross was fired home by Magennis. And they should have scored a third when Emmanuel produced another fine cross which was volleyed over the bar by the Northern Ireland forward.

Five minutes later Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy denied Wilks and James Norwood’s angled shot was saved by Ingram.

But the Tigers did extend their lead when Eaves, on for Magennis, was sent clear on goal by Callum Elder to convert.