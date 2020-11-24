Wigan’s winless run goes on as Bristol Rovers grind out draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wigan saw their winless sequence extend to 12 matches after playing out a goalless Sky Bet League One draw at home to fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers.

Both sides came close to opening the scoring in the space of a minute in the opening stages.

First, Wigan’s Thelo Aasgaard was inches away from finishing off Tom Pearce’s superb delivery.

Then, at the other end, Rovers forward Sam Nicholson rounded Jamie Jones, but Curtis Tilt somehow got back to clear twice off the line.

Wigan were screaming for a penalty when Chris Merrie appeared to be the victim of a high foot in the Rovers penalty area, only for the official to give the decision the other way.

And the home side threatened again before the interval when a Pearce cross evaded Aasgaard and Kyle Joseph could not get enough power on the header.

Rovers were content to play on the break and Luke McCormick tried his luck from distance shortly after the restart, although it was always a yard too high.

Wigan created half a chance when a long-range free-kick from Tom James was spilled by Anssi Jaakkola, who regathered before any of the attackers could pounce.

But Rovers were inches away from a late winner through Josh Barrett, whose curling effort, via a slight deflection, fizzed only inches wide of the far post.