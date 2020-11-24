Bolton edge out Scunthorpe for third straight win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bolton’s climb up the League Two table continued with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Scunthorpe.

Wing-back Peter Kioso struck the decisive goal shortly before the hour mark to earn the improving Trotters a third successive league victory.

Bolton started brightly, with skipper Antoni Sarcevic and Nathan Delfouneso both having efforts saved by Iron keeper Mark Howard inside the opening 25 minutes.

After being on the back foot, Scunthorpe grew into the game, with defender Emmanuel Onariase glancing a header wide and Alfie Beestin blasting over from 10 yards after a corner had fallen invitingly in the box.

The second half, though, was dominated by the visitors, with Kioso sweeping them in front in the 57th minute following good work out wide by Delfouneso.

Matt Gilks denied Abo Eisa and kept out a cross-shot from substitute John McAtee as the Iron searched for an equaliser, but Bolton were able to see the game out and end the hosts’ three-match unbeaten run.