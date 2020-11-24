Oldham beat Barrow in seven-goal thriller

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Danny Rowe scored twice as Oldham came from behind to win 4-3 at Barrow.

Rowe’s first had given the visitors a 2-1 lead and they held on to inflict a first home league defeat on Barrow after four goals were scored in the final 11 minutes plus stoppage time.

Barrow struck in the 16th minute when Scott Quigley side-footed home smartly from 20 yards after controlling Connor Brown’s hopeful ball forward.

Quigley almost struck again a minute later, but this time goalkeeper Ian Lawlor made a decent save.

Just past the half-hour mark Oldham went close when Bobby Grant’s powerful shot hit both posts after a finger-tip save from Barrow keeper Joel Dixon.

The visitors levelled in the 39th minute when Ben Garrity side-footed home from just inside the box after Grant’s cross was not cleared.

Rowe nodded Oldham in front in first-half stoppage-time as he met Grant’s in-swinging corner-kick.

Barrow levelled with 11 minutes left when Matt Platt headed home Josh Kay’s corner-kick, only for Oldham to score again two minutes later.

Yoan Zouma dragged down Dylan Bahamboula in the box, and Rowe coolly slotted home the resultant spot-kick.

Sub Conor McAleny scored Oldham’s fourth deep into added time as he converted Rowe’s cross, before Barrow substitute Dior Angus bundled home with the last kick.