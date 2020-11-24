Calvin Miller scores the only goal as Harrogate beat Mansfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mansfield’s first home win of the season continues to elude them after Harrogate ended the Stags’ six-game unbeaten run in all competitions with a gutsy 1-0 win.

Without a win in six league games, Harrogate made the breakthrough with a 27th-minute goal from Calvin Miller in the clubs’ first ever meeting.

Home keeper Marek Stech was left helpless as Jack Muldoon won a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge with Stephen McLaughlin and crossed low from the right for Miller to turn home from six yards.

Stech kept out a Muldoon snapshot soon after while Dan Jones saw his header from a corner bounce off the top of the bar just before the break.

Mark Beck then wasted a near-post chance, heading wide from a wonderful whipped-in cross by Jones on the hour.

The Stags finally came close in the 65th minute as Nicky Maynard headed Kellan Gordon’s cross wide while substitute Andy Cook aimed just too high six minutes later.

Harry Charsley and Ollie Clarke also lifted efforts over while McLaughlin was just over from a free-kick as the Stags pressed hard but failed to muster a shot on target while Stech had to save a low Muldoon effort.