Early goal earns Bromley victory over Altrincham

James Alabi’s early effort was enough to earn Bromley victory at Altrincham in a game which saw both teams finish with 10 men.

The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute, with Alabi firing past Tony Thompson after being teed up by Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Altrincham should have levelled in the 27th minute but Fisayo Adarabioyo lofted the ball over the bar with just goalkeeper Mark Cousins to beat.

Michael Cheek came close to doubling Bromley’s lead moments later, being denied by a fine save from Thompson.

Hackett-Fairchild fired a shot wide for Bromley, who were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute when Ben Williamson saw red for a challenge on Billy Sass-Davies.

Thompson foiled Hackett-Fairchild before Altrincham saw Matthew Kosylo given a straight red for a foul on Luke Coulson in the 90th minute.