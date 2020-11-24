Paul Mullin rescues a point for Cambridge at promotion rivals Cheltenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leading scorer Paul Mullin struck in the 95th minute to rescue a 1-1 draw for Cambridge at fellow high-fliers Cheltenham.

Ben Tozer’s goal in first-half stoppage time looked to have been enough to seal a narrow home victory for the second-placed Robins.

But Kyle Knoyle’s low ball in was slammed home by Mullin for his 13th of the campaign as it finished all-square.

Both sides were in the automatic promotion places ahead of kick-off and Cambridge edged the first half.

Leading scorer Mullin raced on to a clearance from goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov in the 25th minute and found himself through on goal, but Josh Griffiths made an excellent save.

At the other end Chris Hussey’s corner was headed into the side netting by Andy Williams.

With only one added minute scheduled at the end of the first half, Mullin suffered a head injury near the halfway line.

And in the extra stoppage time, Mitov could only parry Hussey’s curling free-kick and Tozer followed up to score his second in four days from close range.

Mullin had the ball in the net for Cambridge early in the second half after a ball in from Harrison Dunk, but he was offside.

Luke Hannant smashed a low shot just wide in the 53rd minute as Cambridge threatened, before Liam Sercombe finished off a Hussey corner with a neat finish, but referee Craig Hicks had spotted a foul.

Mitov turned over a shot from Hussey before the late drama and both teams remain in the top three.