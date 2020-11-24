Cameron Jerome completes MK Dons fightback in draw with Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Second-half goals from Carlton Morris and Cameron Jerome rescued MK Dons a 2-2 draw at home to Shrewsbury.

The visitors, who came into the game on a seven-match winless run in League One, had led 2-0 thanks to efforts from Shaun Whalley and Marc Pugh.

But Dons substitute Morris pulled one back and veteran frontman Jerome completed the recovery.

The hosts were stunned within the first minute when Whalley picked up a loose ball and breezed past home defender Richard Keogh before firing a left-footed strike into the top corner.

Pugh doubled Shrewsbury’s lead four minutes after the interval when Whalley turned provider with a neat pass across the face of goal, finding the 33-year-old unmarked who tapped home his first goal of the season.

Russell Martin’s men pulled one back five minutes later when Town goalkeeper Dejan Iliev parried Regan Poole’s strike into the path of Morris, who poked home his third goal of the campaign.

Jerome then levelled with 20 minutes left, beating the offside trap to latch on to David Kasumu’s neat through-ball before sneaking a right-footed strike past Iliev to round off the comeback.