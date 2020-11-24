Gillingham goals would be raved about if Tottenham scored them – Steve Evans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans believes the goals his side scored in their 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon would be raved about if they had been scored in the Premier League.

Captain Kyle Dempsey fired past Connal Trueman for the opener after just three minutes before the visitors struck back with a 28th-minute header from full debutant Ben Heneghan.

But Dominic Samuel scored his first League One goal in two months as Gillingham claimed all three points and ended the visitors’ five-match unbeaten run in the process.

“Our training ground work produced the two goals,” Evans said.

“They’re much better than they were last year – they beat us twice and they shouldn’t have done – but I think we’ve edged it.

“I think that if the two goals we scored came from Tottenham and they were played on Match of the Day, people would rave about them. There were eight or nine passes for the first one.

“We’ve ripped them to shreds. It’s a fantastic goal. Kyle had a dedicated marker for most of the evening but he didn’t know where Kyle was when the ball goes in the net.

“If we get the second, I think we beat them very easily. They couldn’t get out for 20 minutes. Then, from what seems like their first attack, they get their goal.

“It’s a good goal from their point of view and then they took over until half-time. Our second goal is eight or nine passes, a great cross and a fantastic finish from Dominic. He’s capable of that.”

Gills goalkeeper Jack Bonham produced a doubled save to deny Wimbledon substitutes Jack Rudoni and Ollie Palmer a late equaliser but manager Glyn Hodges admitted his side ultimately did not do enough to earn a point.

“We probably didn’t do enough at the end of the day,” he said. “We had some good chances that we didn’t take and we’ve played worse and won.

“They scored their goal and started really strongly but I thought we recovered well. Then second half we huffed and puffed but we weren’t quite there.”

Hodges also slammed Wimbledon’s fixture schedule, insisting his team are not being looked after.

“We’ve played Saturday and Tuesday, we’re playing Thursday in Barrow and if it all goes well, we’ll be playing again Sunday,” he said. “That’s a horrendous run of games where we’ve not really been looked after by the powers that be.

“We couldn’t help getting the virus at a time when everybody else has got it in the country, and we’ve been forced to come back and play these games. We have to look after our players, trying to save them and come through this.”