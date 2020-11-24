‘We’re not there yet’ – Ian Evatt keeps Bolton grounded after win at Scunthorpe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boss Ian Evatt vowed Bolton will keep their feet on the ground after Peter Kioso’s second-half goal at Scunthorpe secured them a third successive league victory.

The wing-back finished sweetly in the 57th minute after good work out on the right by Nathan Delfouneso but while the Trotters look to be over a difficult start to life in the fourth tier, their manager is taking nothing for granted.

“We won’t get carried away. It’s another win, courtesy of a bit of magic with the goal again, but it’s just another step towards where we want to get to,” Evatt said.

“We just need to keep building. We suffered early on in the season, of course, so we’ll enjoy our victories, but it’s about taking things one game at a time.

“It’s coming, as I’ve always believed it would, but it’s not there yet and I think that’s important to remember. There’s still 30 games to go so we’ve got to keep going and keep focused.

“The pleasing thing for me tonight was our counter-press, our work ethic as a team and the way we defended from front to back was excellent.

“Away victories at any level of football, against any opposition, are never easy so to have picked up two away wins in the space of a few days is excellent.”

Bolton looked capable of putting the Iron to the sword with a host of early half-chances, but it was Scunthorpe who carved out the best two openings of the first half as Emmanuel Onariase headed wide and Alfie Beestin blazed over when a corner dropped kindly to him in the box.

The Trotters, though, dominated after the break, with Kioso breaking into the box to sweep the ball home in what proved to be the decisive moment of the match.

While full of praise for Bolton’s attacking quality, Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox felt his side paid their visitors too much respect.

“Bolton are a good side – the front four are easily the best in this division – but I’m disappointed we lost the game, because we had opportunities to beat them,” the former Wanderers defender said.

“We’re in the same division as them but I thought we showed them a bit too much that they’re a big club and we’re not, which grinds me a bit.

“I thought it was quite an even game for the most part. We got in some good areas but our final pass in the last third was disappointing – we had to be better when we got the opportunity.

“Our one-on-one defending was really poor for the goal and whether it’s a lack of experience I’m not too sure, but we seem to be starting the second half of games poorly.

“We put a shift in, but now it’s about being brave to get across your man and take a cut if you need to.

“We just need a little bit more luck in front of goal.”