Jack Ross says Paul McGinn brace against St Johnstone reward for fine form

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hibernian boss Jack Ross insists Paul McGinn’s brace against St Johnstone underlines how much he has grown as a player.

The full-back, who was yet to find the net for the capital club, was a surprising hero as Hibs rescued a 2-2 draw.

McGinn pegged the visitors back on two occasions, cancelling out strikes from Ali McCann and David Wotherspoon.

Ross reckons the inspirational showing is testament to his development since arriving from St Mirren in January.

Ross said: “I didn’t sign Paul for his goals – but during training he has good quality in those tight areas in attack.

“So, we want him high up the pitch and, with what he has done as a player, he has probably grown in his self-belief since he came to Hibs.

“He’s proved he can be a player of real stature at a club this size – and that shows how he feels about himself.

“I’m delighted for him because getting one the scoresheet is probably that tangible reward for his performances.”

However, after conceding two goals for the third successive Premiership fixture, Ross was far from content.

He added: “The positives are the character we’re showing. The downside is we were too easy to score against, again.”

Meanwhile, Callum Davidson hailed his reshuffled St Johnstone side for putting in a “tremendous shift” in the capital.

The visitors were without four key senior players, with captain Jason Kerr, Craig Bryson, Craig Conway and Murray Davidson all missing.

However, they were a constant threat during a breathless 90 minutes at Easter Road – extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine.

Davidson added: “It’s a bit of mixed emotions. To go 2-1 up and not hold on is disappointing but the players put in a tremendous shift.

“We lost four key players on Saturday and the guys who stepped in did really well.

“After the second goal, we looked comfortable and it’s taken a couple of deflections – so that’s a bit unlucky.”