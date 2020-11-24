Mark Cooper felt Forest Green players were nervous in victory at Southend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mark Cooper felt his Forest Green Rovers side beat Southend 1-0 at Roots Hall despite producing a nervous performance.

Substitute Jake Young bagged the only goal of the game in the second half and Cooper was thrilled to end a run of four games without a win.

“You saw the tension in the players after the last few results and the boys knew we had to win,” said Cooper.

“I thought you could see that and it was a nervous performance.

“The midfield to attack was sloppy and slow in the first half but we made changes and those two (Aaron Collins and Jake Young) have an ability to turn in the middle of the pitch without touching the ball and turn defence into attack.

“I felt there was space there to hurt Southend and it led to the goal and we should have killed it off just after that too.

“They were two brilliant chances but we’re in a really good position now.”

Bottom of the table Southend wasted a golden chance to score just before the break with Matt Rush firing wide of the left post from 12 yards.

And Rovers made him in pay with Young firing home a right-wing cross from Aaron Collins in the 63rd minute for his sixth goal of the season

Young came close to adding a second when he headed against the left post from close range but Southend never looked like equalising and they remain rooted to the foot of the League Two table.

However, boss Mark Molesley was keen to remain upbeat despite his side now sitting six points from safety.

“It was a battling performance and we put on a good show,” said Molesley.

“The game plan was working really well and we worked really hard. We had some gilt-edged chances at some vital times and we didn’t take them unfortunately which seems to be the story of our season.

“We made a mistake for their goal too and we got punished. We’re learning some cruel lessons but this squad has been decimated and disrupted since we won at Walsall. I’m disappointed we haven’t won and it could easily have gone our way.

“But we have to keep working hard and we have to eradicate these mistakes and find some goals. We won’t get too down because despite everything that was a strong performance against one of the better teams in the league.

“There’s a long way to go but we need to be winning games, we’re well aware of that.”