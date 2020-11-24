‘That is not football’ – Morecambe boss Derek Adams lays into Salford after loss

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams and Salford boss Richie Wellens traded criticism through the media after the former’s side were beaten 2-1 win at the Peninsula Stadium.

The result saw Salford move back into the League Two play-off places but it needed two moments of magic from Ash Hunter late in the first half.

The Salford number 10 curled an unstoppable long-range shot off the underside of the bar, and fired in a low rasping drive from similar distance minutes later.

Cole Stockton gave the visitors the goal their efforts deserved early in the second half but Salford hung on to seal back-to-back wins for the first time under their new manager and leave opposite number Adams furious.

“That was the best performance since I came to this football club,” he said.

“We were thoroughly outstanding for the first 40 minutes and had Salford on the rack.

“I was delighted with the players because we have come to a team who have just beaten Bradford 3-0 and for the, to be worried about us shows you how far we have come.

“You do not need money, you need good recruitment and hungry players and that is what we had tonight.

“I’ve never seen a management team, director of football, first-team coach and manager be like they were on the touchline, they were nervous as we passed them off the pitch.

“The time wasting they had at the end, the bookings they had in the first half, they were worried about us.

“We are a right good side, a really good footballing side and we did not deserve to lose tonight. End of story. If Richie Wellens comes out here and says anything other then he does not have a clue about football.

“You look at the number of fouls they make in the game and the time wasting at the end. If that is the way they want to play football, that is not football, that’s not entertainment. Entertainment is about getting the ball and moving it.

“And creating chances it is not about moving and diving and falling over the ball like they did. Tonight they did not entertain their fans on the television, we entertained our supporters. We passed the ball, we played, we created chances. If they didn’t have Ash Hunter they do not win the game, end of story.”

Wellens refused to accept Adams’ assessment of the game and took offence to what he felt was unfair criticism.

He said: “I was a better player than Derek Adams so I’d like to think that I know a little bit about football. I don think he needs to come out and say that. Do I think they deserved to win? No, because I can’t remember the goalkeeper making a save.

“They probably deserved a point. Without Ash Hunter we would have had 10 men! If Ash Hunter wasn’t our player and I registered myself we probably would have won 3-1. So his remarks are well, it is what it is.”