Marcus Rashford earns place on Football Black List for child food poverty work

Marcus Rashford’s tireless campaigning to tackle child food poverty has earned him a place on the Football Black List.

The Manchester United and England forward has made the 2020 list – which celebrates positive influencers from the black community in the sport – for his work in successfully lobbying Government for an extension of free school meal provision.

The Football Black List was founded by Rodney Hinds and Leon Mann in 2008 and members are selected by an expert panel from the black community and football industry.

Other players joining Rashford on the list are Crystal Palace goalkeeper Chloe Morgan, for raising awareness of black inclusion and LGBT+ representation in the women’s game, Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings and Watford’s Troy Deeney for challenging racial injustice and Palace forward Wilfried Zaha for his efforts to support nurses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hinds said: “Yet again the Football Black List has unearthed many in the community that are doing great work.

“The efforts of Marcus Rashford deserve acclaim alongside the others on the list who go about their business for the good of others.

“After a year of challenges, it is great to be provided with inspiration.”

Edleen John, the Football Association’s co-partner for equality, diversity and inclusion, Villa Women sporting director Eni Aluko and QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand feature in non-playing sections of the list.

List in full:

Cyrille Regis Players:

Chloe Morgan – Crystal Palace Women

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United and England

Troy Deeney – Watford

Tyrone Mings – Aston Villa and England

Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast

Administration:

Edleen John – director of international relations, corporate affairs and diversity, Football Association

Eni Aluko – sporting director, Aston Villa Women

Jade Morgan – general manager, Leicester Women

Les Ferdinand – director of football, QPR

Marie Gabriel – chair, West Ham United Foundation

Coaching and management:

Alex Dyer – manager, Kilmarnock

Ashley Boasah and Cornelius Nwadialor – joint managers, Tooting and Mitcham

Jason Euell – under-23 head coach, Charlton

Karleigh Osborne – women’s head coach, Brentford

Tony Whelan – assistant academy director, Manchester United

Commercial:

Ashanti George-Faure – senior talent manager, Refresh Sports

Faina Msellam – sports industry advisory board member, Birkbeck Sport Business Centre

Marvin Morgan – chief executive, Fresh Ego Kid

Nathan Thompson – commercial director, West Ham

Warren Haughton – director, Haughton Consultancy

Community and grassroots:

Diane Sawyers – operations manager, Holford Drive Community Sports Hub

Duke Harrison-Hunter – equality, diversity and inclusion officer, Pompey in the Community

Emma Trent – head of programmes, Notts County Football in the Community

Harold Bennett – founder, North London Limited

Dr Michael Seeraj – head of equality diversity and inclusion, Charlton

LGBT+:

Annette Nelson – education lead, Football v Homophobia

Media:

Carl Anka – football reporter, The Athletic

Charlene Gravesande – special projects journalist, Sky Sports

Hugh Woozencroft – sports broadcaster, talkSPORT

Jessica Creighton – sports reporter, Sky Sports

Micah Richards – freelance broadcaster

Practitioners:

Hayley Bennett – founder, WeAreNutmegs

Jason Lee – equalities education executive, Professional Footballers’ Association

Marvin Robinson – chief executive, Peterborough United Foundation

Dr Matt Ogunsanya – club doctor, Watford

Sam Allison – national group referee, Professional Game Match Officials Limited