Neil Harris set to ring changes as Cardiff look to stop rot

Cardiff boss Neil Harris looks set to make changes for Saturday’s Championship clash at home to Luton.

While Harris is expected to have the same group to select from as he did for Wednesday’s match at Coventry, the 1-0 loss left him admitting adjustments in personnel for the weekend were possibly needed.

Defender Greg Cunningham is thought unlikely to be involved as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The 18th-placed Bluebirds, who have won only one of their last eight matches and lost three of the last five, also have Jordan Osei-Tutu (hamstring) and Lee Tomlin (groin) sidelined.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for Luton defender Dan Potts.

Potts, who has not featured since July due to foot and groin problems, was back in training prior to Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham but not part of the matchday squad.

Boss Nathan Jones had said ahead of that fixture that striker Danny Hylton (calf) was “a week away”.

The Hatters, 11th in the table, have drawn each of their last three games.