Niall Canavan returns from suspension as Plymouth host Lincoln in FA Cup

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe welcomes back Niall Canavan from suspension for the FA Cup second round tie against Lincoln.

Canavan missed Tuesday’s defeat at Peterborough after being sent off for receiving a second yellow card against Fleetwood last weekend but has now served his ban.

Otherwise Lowe reports a clean bill of health for the visit of Lincoln to Home Park.

“It’s a challenge, which every game is, but the rewards will be high because there’s a potential third-round game against one of the big hitters,” Lowe said.

Lincoln are hopeful that defender Joe Walsh will recover from a knee injury sustained against Crewe a month ago.

Walsh will be given a fitness test after returning to training this week but boss Michael Appleton will not take any risks.

Striker Remy Howarth is still missing with a hamstring injury.

Winger Zack Elbouzedi is due back soon following a battle with an unspecified injury.