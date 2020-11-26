Birmingham await international clearance on new signing Alen Halilovic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Birmingham are awaiting international clearance for new signing Alen Halilovic ahead the visit of Millwall.

The Serbian attacking midfielder, a free agent after leaving AC Milan last month, joined on a deal until the end of the season this week.

Midfielders Ivan Sanchez and Riley McGree – who has a minor problem after falling over advertising hoardings against Luton in midweek – and forward Jeremie Bela are pushing for starting places as manager Aitor Karanka looks to end a run of four matches without a win.

Adam Clayton and goalkeeper Zach Jeacock (both ankle) are sidelined, while Josh McEachran looks set to return after a knee injury.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett remains hopeful striker Tom Bradshaw will be fit.

The 28-year-old sat out the midweek draw with Reading after reporting a problem in the warm-up before Saturday’s match against Cardiff.

Defender Mahlon Romeo has a chance of being fit for the weekend after missing two matches with a foot injury.

Forward Mason Bennett and winger Connor Mahoney (both thigh) are between one and two weeks away from returning, with Kenneth Zohore not expected back from an ankle injury until mid-December.