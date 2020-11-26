No new issues for Crystal Palace as Wilfried Zaha remains in self-isolation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crystal Palace will again be without Wilfried Zaha for Friday’s Premier League match against Newcastle as the forward continues his period of self-isolation following a positive coronavirus test.

Captain Luka Milivojevic, who had been isolating in Serbia, has now been given the all-clear to train again following a negative test for Covid-19, but the midfielder will not yet be back in contention.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has no fresh injury concerns, with defender James Tomkins (thigh) stepping up his rehabilitation, while Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Connor Wickham (thigh) are all long-term absentees.

Newcastle will have striker Callum Wilson back in contention after a hamstring problem.

Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) and Matt Ritchie (shoulder) are also available again, although because the pair have been sidelined for a number of weeks, it seems unlikely either will be thrust into the starting XI.

Magpies head coach Steve Bruce revealed “two or three” unnamed individuals are self-isolating because of coronavirus, while a couple of others are carrying minor fitness issues.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Clyne, Kouyate, Townsend, McArthur, Eze, Riedewald, Ayew, Batshuayi, Butland, Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Mitchell, Schlupp, Benteke.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Lewis, Yedlin, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Krafth, Clark, Hayden, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, M. Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Carroll.