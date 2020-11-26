Sheffield Wednesday to assess fitness of Keiren Westwood ahead of visit of Stoke

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sheffield Wednesday will assess goalkeeper Keiren Westwood ahead of the visit of Stoke.

Westwood was forced off early on against Swansea on Wednesday night with a groin problem and was replaced by Joe Wildsmith.

Josh Windass will miss out again as he is halfway through a three-match suspension following his dismissal at Preston last weekend.

Winger Kadeem Harris has completed a three-match ban.

Stoke’s Steven Fletcher could miss out on a reunion with his former club.

The striker was taken off before half-time during the 3-2 defeat by Norwich with a knee injury.

Ryan Shawcross stepped up his return to full fitness by playing 90 minutes for the under-32s in midweek.

James McClean is awaiting the all-clear to return after a period of self-isolation.