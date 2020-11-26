Blackburn without Joe Rankin-Costello but Harvey Elliott is fit to face Barnsley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blackburn midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello is out for up to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old has had three separate hamstring problems since the re-start in June.

Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott is fit despite being forced off during the win at Preston with a bruised knee and Bradley Johnson is available after suspension.

Daniel Ayala has trained after a groin injury but is not yet match fit, Derrick Williams remains out while Bradley Dack is poised to step up his training as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

Barnsley could have Aapo Halme back for their trip to Ewood Park.

The defender suffered a calf problem on international duty with Finland Under-21s this week and missed the 1-0 defeat to Brentford on Tuesday.

Jordan Williams also sat out the loss with a slight injury and was replaced in the squad by young centre-back Jasper Moon.

Boss Valerien Ismael has no other injury worries with the Tykes 14th in the Sky Bet Championship.