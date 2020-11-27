Brandon Hanlan battling to be fit for Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brandon Hanlan could be fit in time for Bristol Rovers’ FA Cup clash with Darlington on Sunday.

The 23-year-old striker missed Tuesday’s goalless draw at Wigan with an ankle issue, but could be ready to return at the weekend.

Rovers had to battle on without a recognised striker at Wigan, but James Daly should be available again on Sunday having recovered from concussion.

Jonah Ayunga remains sidelined after a torn hamstring, but is closing in on a return to action.

Defender Nicky Hunt could be fit to return for Darlington, having recovered from a nasty concussion.

The 37-year-old was knocked out in the November 10 National League North match at Boston, that was eventually abandoned.

Hunt received treatment on the field for nearly an hour, before being taken to hospital.

But now the evergreen defender has been given the green light to return to the field.