No new injury concerns for Oxford as they face Swindon

Oxford have no new injury concerns to deal with ahead of their League One derby clash with Swindon on Saturday.

Manager Karl Robinson made four changes on Tuesday for his side’s draw at Portsmouth and could be set to make more against Swindon.

The derby clash could also mean a return for Matty Taylor, Marcus McGuane and Liam Kelly.

However, Sam Winnall remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, with Malachi Napa also missing out with a knee problem as Cameron Brannagan continues his recovery from an eye issue.

Swindon will have Jonathan Grounds back for the derby.

Grounds missed Swindon’s home defeat to Lincoln on Monday after accumulating too many yellow cards, but will return in time for Saturday’s match.

Diallang Jaiyesimi who recently tested positive for Covid-19 could make his return against Oxford.

Jordan Lyden has been sidelined since October with a calf injury but has returned to training and is likely to be assessed ahead of the game.