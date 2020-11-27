Reading set to be without defender Tom McIntyre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Reading are again set to be without defender Tom McIntyre for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Bristol City.

McIntyre has been self-isolating for the past week after coming into possible contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus while away with Scotland Under-21s.

Right-back Andy Yiadom is out after suffering further knee trouble.

Midfielders John Swift and Felipe Araruna are long-term absentees.

City will check on captain Tomas Kalas after the defender pulled out of the midweek draw with Watford with a quad injury.

The Robins were awaiting the results of a scan after the Czech pulled up with the problem in training this week.

Midfielders Liam Walsh (quad) and Joe Williams (thigh) are not yet ready to return.

Alfie Mawson, Nathan Baker and Steven Sessegnon are out long term.