Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges to check on busy squad for Crawley fixture

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

AFC Wimbledon boss Glyn Hodges will check on the fatigue levels of the squad ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup second-round tie against Crawley.

Hodges made eight changes to his starting line-up for Thursday night’s rearranged first-round tie at Barrow, where the Dons came through 4-2 in a penalty shootout following the goalless draw after extra-time at the Progression Solicitors Stadium.

Goalkeeper Connal Trueman missed the game with a shoulder problem, so Nik Tzanev could deputise again. Forward Joe Pigott and midfielders Ryan Longman and Shane McLoughlin will all be hoping to get another chance to impress having come off the bench.

Defender Luke O’Neill and midfielder Jaakko Oksanen are both working their way back from ankle problems.

Crawley head to Plough Lane looking for a response to the 2-1 home league defeat by Grimbsy on Tuesday night.

Defender David Sesay is available again following his suspension after a red card for a professional foul late on in last weekend’s League Two loss against Carlisle.

Goalkeeper Tom McGill continues his recovery after being in hospital following a heavy concussion during the FA Cup first-round 6-5 win at Torquay.

George Francomb (broken arm) is also still working his way back to fitness, while midfielder Reece Grego-Cox is a long-term absentee with a knee issue.