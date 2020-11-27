Xander McBurnie set to miss Barnet cup clash with MK Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barnet are expected to be without Xander McBurnie for their FA Cup clash with MK Dons on Sunday.

McBurnie hobbled off in the first half of Tuesday’s goalless draw against Hartlepool with a suspected hamstring injury.

That match saw the return of midfielder James Dunne from injury.

Josh Walker is nearing a return while Matt Preston remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Dons manager Russell Martin plans to make changes for the second-round match.

Martin was left unhappy with his side’s efforts in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury, but Martin was planning rotation anyway given the frantic schedule.

Martin gave former Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman his first start on Tuesday, while Cameron Jerome scored on his return from injury.

Louis Thompson remains sidelined.