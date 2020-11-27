Paul Hanlon out injured as Hibernian prepare for another date with Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon will be absent as Jack Ross’ team take on Dundee for the second time in a fortnight.

Scotland defender Hanlon limped off early against St Johnstone on Tuesday night with a groin injury and has been ruled out of the Betfred Cup clash at Easter Road as Hibs look to repeat their 4-1 group-stage win from earlier this month.

Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Lewis Stevenson (ankle) are nearing returns but this weekend will come too soon, while Scott Allan (illness) remains on the sidelines.

Dark Blues boss James McPake had an injury crisis to contend with when the teams last met but has greater options this time.

Strikers Alex Jakubiak and Jonathan Afolabi are set to return from injury while Charlie Adam is expected to feature despite having to sit out training earlier this week with a tight hamstring.

Striker Danny Mullen misses out after being ordered to self-isolate along with Jordon Forster (broken foot).