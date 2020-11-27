Nottingham Forest to assess injured trio ahead of Swansea clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nottingham Forest will assess injured trio Gaetan Bong, Samba Sow and Luke Freeman before their home game against Swansea.

Defender Bong, an unused substitute in the midweek defeat at Bournemouth, is struggling with a groin injury.

Sow has missed the last two games due to a hamstring problem and fellow midfielder Luke Freeman was absent on Tuesday night with a groin strain.

Winger Anthony Knockaert is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up as Forest bid to bounce back from two straight defeats.

Andre Ayew will look to start for Swansea after scoring as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, having missed the win over Rotherham with a hamstring strain.

Marc Guehi had hoped to be involved against Wednesday following a similar injury but did not make the squad.

On-loan Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (broken foot) and midfielder George Byers (groin) remain out.

Defender Ben Cabango (hamstring) will look to continue after featuring in the last two games.