No new injury concerns for Newport ahead of meeting with Salford

Newport have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their FA Cup second-round clash at home to Salford.

The Sky Bet League Two rivals clash at Rodney Parade on Saturday and County boss Michael Flynn can call on the same players who drew with Walsall on Tuesday night.

Flynn made just two changes for the win against Leyton Orient in the first round and is unlikely to shuffle his pack too much this time out.

The likes of Tristan Abrahams, Kevin Ellison and Robbie Willmott will be pushing for starts.

Salford will again be without experienced midfielder Darron Gibson, who remains sidelined with a broken leg.

Forward James Wilson is also absent with a knock as Richie Wellens looks to take the Ammies into the third round for the first time in their history.

Salford won at Newport in the league last season and go into the tie with back-to-back victories in League Two.

Wellens’ first game in charge was the first-round extra-time win over Hartlepool where, like Flynn, he made very few alterations from the league side.