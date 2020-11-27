Morecambe boss Derek Adams set to name strong side against Solihull Moors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams is likely to name a strong side for their FA Cup second-round visit of non-league Solihull Moors.

The Shrimps made just one change for their win over Maldon and Tiptree in round one and Adams has said he is wary of the threat posed by the National League outfit.

Liam Gibson and A-Jay Leitch-Smith (both hamstring) are again absent.

There could be recalls for Alex Kenyon and Liam McAlinden after the pair completed a period of self-isolation.

Solihull will welcome back Cameron Coxe after international duty but Justin Donawa and Melis Bushaj are cup-tied as Callum Howe (knee) and Adam Rooney (hamstring) miss out.