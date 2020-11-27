Nicolas Pepe suspended as Arsenal host Wolves

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Arsenal will be without the suspended Nicolas Pepe for Sunday’s Premier League visit of Wolves.

The winger was sent off in last weekend’s draw at Leeds and misses out – with midfielder Thomas Partey also unlikely to feature due to a thigh problem.

Willian (calf) is hoping to be available, while both Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac are in contention following positive Covid-19 tests during the international break. Forward Gabriel Martinelli (knee) remains sidelined.

Captain Conor Coady will return to the Wolves squad after missing his first league game in over three years.

The defender sat out Monday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton as he self-isolated after coming into contact with someone who had coronavirus, falling eight short of Phil Parkes’ club record of 127 straight league appearances.

Romain Saiss is out of the trip having tested positive for Covid-19 and is still self-isolating, while Jonny is not expected back until next year as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Gabriel, Luiz, Mari, Mustafi, Saliba, Kolasinac, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Willock, Elneny, Partey, Xhaka, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Buur, Semedo, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Coady, Hoever, Boly, Moutinho, Otasowie, Neves, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Traore, Podence, Neto, Jimenez, Silva.